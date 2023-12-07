PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec. 7

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Meta Platforms said it has started fully encrypting messages on Facebook by default, and will automatically start shifting Facebook users to so-called end-to-end encryption for their messages on that platform and its connected Messenger app.

- BHP Group has appointed Vandita Pant as its new chief financial officer, as part of a reshuffle of its top executives from March 2024.

- AbbVie said on Wednesday it would buy Cerevel Therapeutics, a developer of drugs for neurological conditions, for about $8.7 billion.

- Online pet retailer Chewy appointed David Reeder as its next chief financial officer, who will join the company effective Feb. 14.

- A lone shooter opened fire on the main campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, killing three people and wounding a fourth before the suspect was shot dead by police.

- Seven West Media said James Warburton will step down as chief executive before the end of the 2024 fiscal year and be replaced by the Australian media conglomerate’s chief financial officer Jeff Howard.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)