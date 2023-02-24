PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 24

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co has halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliner jets because of a documentation issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

- The U.S. Justice Department said Alphabet Inc's Google destroyed written records needed for an antitrust lawsuit that focuses on how the company preserved its dominance in internet search.

- The Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp warned banks to be mindful of liquidity risks related to cryptocurrencies, the latest move by U.S. officials to limit the economy's vulnerability to the tumultuous market.

- The Federal prosecutors charged Sam Bankman-Fried with several additional financial crimes and offered expansive new details about the FTX founder's alleged conduct before the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange.

- Ozy Media and its Chief Executive Carlos Watson were indicted on charges of repeatedly lying to investors and lenders about core aspects of the company's business, a crippling blow to a once-promising startup that had early backing from big-brand advertisers and venture capitalists.

- Private-equity pioneer Thomas H. Lee has died at 78, his colleagues and family said late Thursday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)