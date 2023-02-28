PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Canada on Monday followed the lead of the U.S. and European Commission and banned the TikTok app from government-issued devices, citing an "unacceptable" level of risk to privacy and security.

- Cerebral Inc is cutting 15% of its workforce, the latest round of layoffs at the telehealth startup. The layoffs are part of Cerebral's yearlong plan to reorganize the company and focus on the services patients want, a spokesman for the company said Monday.

- The United Kingdom and the European Union agreed Monday on a new trading arrangement for Northern Ireland to ensure the end of several years of friction caused by Brexit.

- Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc is in advanced talks to buy e-cigarette startup NJOY Holdings Inc for at least $2.75 billion and plans to divest its stake in Juul Labs Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law legislation ending Walt Disney Co's control of a special-tax district near Orlando and named new members to the state-controlled board that now governs it.

- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited Kyiv on Monday, the latest high-profile trip aimed at sending a message of American commitment to supporting the country's defense against Russia's invasion, including with financial aid. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)