PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 31

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Biden will end a national emergency and public-health emergency declaration for COVID-19 on May 11, the White House said Monday, signaling a shift in the nation's approach to a pandemic that has claimed more than 1.1 million lives in the United States.

- The Biden administration is considering entirely cutting off Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co from U.S. suppliers over national-security concerns by tightening export controls targeting the firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

- A federal appeals court in Philadelphia rejected Johnson & Johnson's use of Chapter 11 bankruptcy to freeze roughly 40,000 lawsuits linking its talc products to cancer, blunting a strategy the consumer health giant and a handful of other profitable companies have used to sidestep jury trials.

- American International Group Inc said it terminated Mark Lyons from his position as the interim chief financial officer and executive vice president, global chief actuary and head of portfolio management after the company became aware that he violated his confidentiality and nondisclosure obligations.

- Shein, one of the world's largest online fashion retailers, is set to appoint Marcelo Claure, a former executive at SoftBank Group Corp, as its Latin America chairman, according to people familiar with the matter.

- The United States is hoping to reach an agreement this week to open as many as four U.S. military sites at Philippine bases in Washington's latest push to expand its strategic footprint across the region to counter threats from China, U.S. officials said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)