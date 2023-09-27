PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Sept 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and 17 states on Tuesday sued Amazon alleging the online retailer illegally wields monopoly power that keeps prices artificially high, locks sellers into its platform and harms its rivals.

- OpenAI is talking to investors about a share sale that would value the artificial-intelligence startup behind ChatGPT at between $80 billion to $90 billion, roughly triple its level earlier this year.

- Private-equity firms New Mountain Capital and Marlin Equity Partners plan to merge two companies they own in a bid to create an all-in-one technology platform for employers and patients to manage their healthcare plans.

- Hollywood studios are expected to retain the right to train artificial-intelligence models based on writers' work under the terms of a tentative labor agreement between The Writers Guild of America and AMPTP.

- Target plans to close nine locations across four states, citing elevated levels of theft and safety concerns for its shoppers and employees.

- Due-diligence companies and professional-services firms should weigh the risks of operating in China, the Biden administration said in an advisory that highlighted the continuing rift between the two countries.

