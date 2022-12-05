PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Saudi Arabia's crown prince and a U.S. private-equity firm run by Barclays Plc's former chief executive are among investors preparing to invest $1 billion or more into Credit Suisse Group AG's new investment bank.

- About 45,000 people are without power Sunday in Moore County, North Carolina, after what authorities said was an intentional act of vandalism on local substations. A spokesman for Duke Energy Corp, which provides power to the area, said its equipment was seriously damaged and the outages could last for days.

- OPEC+ said it would lock in current production levels, a pause that suggests the world's leading oil producers are uncertain about the direction of crude prices with a price cap on Russia's petroleum exports set to take effect.

- CVS Health Corp is testing a system that allows pharmacists to process prescriptions in part remotely, a move it said could improve store working conditions and the experience for customers as the company grapples with a shortage of pharmacists. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)