PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. - U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday, a dramatic show of solidarity with Ukraine's leader, President Volodymyr Zelensky, days before the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country.

- The steep decline in Amazon Inc's stock over the past year is roiling the technology company's stock-heavy compensation plan, resulting in employee pay coming in significantly lower than target compensation, according to people familiar with the matter.

- A Tesla driver in California died early Saturday morning after crashing into a firetruck on an interstate highway, an accident that comes as U.S. regulators are scrutinizing Tesla vehicle crashes with stationary emergency vehicles.

- United Airlines Holdings Inc said it would make it easier for parents to book airplane seats next to their young children without paying a fee, making a change to a common practice that has come under scrutiny by regulators. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)