PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - March 2

March 2 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Elon Musk confirms Mexico factory plan in mapping out costly vision for Tesla Inc. The company pitched their Master Plan Part 3 on Wednesday at an investor event, held at Tesla's factory in Austin, Texas.

- Eli Lilly and Co to cut prices of insulin drugs by 70% and that would take effect in the fourth quarter for Humalog and Humulin, its two biggest-selling insulin products. The company also said that on May 1 it would reduce the list price of an unbranded insulin it sells to $25 a vial from $82 a vial.

- Delta Air Lines pilots ratified a new contract that provides 34% pay increases over a four-year agreement, setting a potential bar as other U.S. carriers and their pilots' unions pursue similar contract negotiations.

- General Motors Co is cutting roughly 500 salaried employees, people familiar with the matter said, as the auto maker seeks to cut costs and prepares to roll out several new models this year. According to a regulatory filling, the company globally employs about 81,000 salaried workers.

- President Biden and Democrats plotted their strategy for winning back the House majority next year, pointing to accomplishments from the past two years and preparing a publicity blitz to remind voters of their record.

- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it would call on companies, scientists and the public to submit research and possible solutions to potential health hazards associated with gas stoves.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)