PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - Nov 30

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Henry Kissinger, a former U.S. foreign policy diplomat who served as a national security adviser and secretary of state under two presidents and earned a Nobel Peace Prize, died on Wednesday at the age of 100.

- Occidental Petroleum is in talks to buy CrownRock, a major energy producer in the west Texas area of the Permian basin in a deal that could be valued well above $10 billion including debt.

- Nascar has struck new television and streaming rights deals worth $7.7 billion with media partners including Amazon, Warner Bros Discovery and Fox, the value which is 40% higher than its prior arrangements.

- U.S. investment firm EIG Global Energy Partners is closing in on a deal for a liquefied natural gas asset worth several billion dollars.

- OpenAI's new board formally took over on Wednesday and said it would add an observer role for partner Microsoft after the new board's initial three members were decided as part of CEO Sam Altman's return.

- Walt Disney's board appointed Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman and former Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch as new directors to its board.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)