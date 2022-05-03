PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - May 3

May 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A leaked Supreme Court draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito and published late Monday by Politico indicated the court may be preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 precedent that established a constitutional right to an abortion. https://on.wsj.com/3kzJztW

- Activist investor Ancora Holdings Inc has a roughly 1% stake in Hasbro Inc and wants it to explore a full or partial sale of Entertainment One, its unit focused on creating television shows and other content, according to a letter the activist sent to the company's board that was viewed by The Wall Street Journal. https://on.wsj.com/3MP0c0H

- Several European stock markets suffered a flash crash on Monday morning following sell orders by Citigroup Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. Trading was halted momentarily in several markets after major stock indexes plunged for a few minutes just before 10 a.m. https://on.wsj.com/3KItoFb

- Amazon.com workers voted against unionizing at a facility on Staten Island, New York, a win for the company after a loss at another warehouse in the borough last month. https://on.wsj.com/380xk78

- Lenders to KKR & Co Inc's Envision Healthcare are considering litigation after the physician-staffing company moved roughly half its value beyond their grasp to secure a fresh source of financing, according to people familiar with the matter. https://on.wsj.com/3kxzZaS

