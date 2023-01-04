PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 4

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Graphics chip maker Nvidia Corp is partnering with electronics-component maker Foxconn Technology Group on electric vehicles, as both tech companies continue to push into the booming market.

- A workers' group at Microsoft Corp has voted to form the software company's first labor union in the U.S., marking the latest example of workers from top tech companies organizing in recent years.

- Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it plans to expand the political advertising it allows on the social media platform after banning most political ads in 2019, in the latest policy change by new owner Elon Musk.

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded access to a drug that induces abortion, allowing bricks-and-mortar pharmacies to dispense the pills for the first time.

- The Biden administration is proposing to raise the fees companies must pay for employment-based visas to fund the agency that oversees legal immigration, the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)