PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 16

March 16 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Biden administration is demanding that TikTok's Chinese owners sell their stakes in the video-sharing app or face a possible U.S. ban of the app, according to people familiar with the matter.

- Credit Suisse Group the Swiss bank whose shares tumbled Wednesday as fears about the health of global banks jumped the Atlantic Ocean, said it would exercise its option to raise as much as 50 billion Swiss francs, equivalent to $53.7 billion, from the Swiss National Bank in a bid to stanch liquidity concerns.

- The U.S. Postal Service ordered its trucking contractors to immediately notify the agency of serious accidents, a reversal from past practices that will give officials there a new window into the safety records of those carrying its mail, an email reviewed by The Wall Street Journal shows.

- U.S. health officials released the first list of drugs paid for by the government's Medicare insurance program whose prices went up more than the rate of inflation and will face a penalty under a new federal law.

- Brokers and asset managers would have to notify their customers of data breaches as part of a raft of cybersecurity and resiliency rules the Securities and Exchange Commission proposed Wednesday.

- Ryan Reynolds is selling the upstart brand Mint Mobile to U.S. T-Mobile US Inc in a cash and stock deal valued at up to $1.35 billion.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)