PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 12
June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Billionaire financier George Soros is handing control of his massive empire to his son Alexander Soros.
- Andreessen Horowitz, known for its investments in Skype and Coinbase, is opening its first international office in London in the fall to back crypto startups based in the UK.
- Francis deSouza resigned as Illumina's chief executive after he lost support from some board members following his pursuit of a $7 billion deal that was rejected by antitrust regulators and triggered a proxy battle with Carl Icahn.
- Glencore has approached Canadian miner Teck Resources over buying its coal assets, according to people familiar with the matter, providing an alternative to Glencore’s original proposal for a merger between the two companies.
- New Shell Chief Executive Wael Sawan this week will face investors gathered at the New York Stock Exchange for the most detailed blueprint yet for how he plans to spend a bounty of energy profits.
- Companies and their largest investors are selling shares at a pace not seen in years as stock prices rebound. Since the end of April, companies and private-equity firms have sold more than $24 billion worth of stock in so-called follow-on sales, according to Dealogic. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)