PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 28

- Archegos Capital Management founder Bill Hwang and its former chief financial officer, Patrick Halligan, were indicted on securities fraud and racketeering charges Wednesday in what prosecutors said was a massive fraud and manipulation scheme that nearly jeopardized the U.S. financial system. https://on.wsj.com/37IWOG8

- Elon Musk won a major victory in Delaware court on Wednesday, when a judge ruled the Tesla Inc chief executive didn't act unlawfully in the electric-vehicle maker's roughly $2.1 billion takeover of SolarCity Corp https://on.wsj.com/3klEBRw

- SpaceX blasted four astronauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday morning in a mission that comes as billionaire founder Elon Musk prepares to add Twitter Inc to the roster of companies he runs. https://on.wsj.com/3vNX3rk

- Amgen Inc has been hit with a bill for more than $7 billion in unpaid taxes and penalties from the Internal Revenue Service, the company said Wednesday, the latest salvo in the company's dispute over back taxes related to its operations in Puerto Rico. https://on.wsj.com/3LkYnsa

- French auto maker Renault SA is in talks with the Russian government about handing over its 68% stake in Russia's biggest auto maker to a state-backed entity, according to a report in Russian state media. https://on.wsj.com/37UmUWq

