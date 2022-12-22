PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 22

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was transferred to U.S. custody Wednesday to face criminal charges connected to the collapse of the crypto exchange after a judge approved his extradition.

- Two associates of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang, have pleaded guilty for their roles in fraud that contributed to the cryptocurrency exchange's collapse and are cooperating with federal investigators.

- The Biden administration announced a nearly $2 billion arms package for Ukraine to help Kyiv protect itself against the barrage of ballistic and cruise missiles Russia has unleashed on the country's electrical grid and other infrastructure.

- Efforts to pass the $1.65 trillion omnibus spending bill in the U.S. Senate were delayed by a fight over border policy Wednesday.

- H&M is pulling Justin Bieber merchandise from its stores, the retailer said Wednesday, after the pop star called the line "trash" and asked fans not to buy it.

- Hundreds of Tyson Foods Inc employees from two of its largest business units plan to leave the company as it consolidates its corporate offices to northwest Arkansas next year. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)