PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Elon Musk's artificial-intelligence company, xAI, has raised nearly $135 million from four investors and is looking to raise an additional $1 billion.

- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating Exxon Mobil's plan to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources , seeking additional information from the companies about the deal.

- Royal Bank of Canada was fined C$7.5 million ($5.53 million) by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada for failing to comply with the country's rules aimed at deterring money laundering

- Moscow rejected a proposal by U.S. negotiators of a fresh offer to Russia in recent weeks to secure the release of detained Americans Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan.

- Rio Tinto, expects to contribute roughly $6.2 billion to the initial development of the Simandou mine in Guinea, including the port and rail infrastructure needed to export iron ore.

- The suspect who fired a flare gun from inside his Arlington, Virginia, duplex home, which later exploded, is presumed to be dead.

($1 = 1.3571 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)