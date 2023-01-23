PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - Jan 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has made a multibillion-dollar investment in Salesforce Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to the pressures facing the business-software provider.

- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. Federal Reserve likely wouldn't accept a $1 trillion platinum coin if the Biden administration tried to mint one to avoid breaching the debt limit, dismissing an idea that has been floated to circumvent Congress on the issue.

- U.S. President Biden is planning to name Jeff Zients, an investor and former Obama administration official who led the White House's COVID-19 response, to be his next chief of staff, according to people familiar with the decision.