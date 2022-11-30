PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 30

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Airbnb Inc is launching a listing service for rental apartments with some of the biggest landlords and property managers in the country, a bid to expand its business in multifamily buildings where owners often shun short-term rentals.

- Yoel Roth, Twitter Inc's former head of trust and safety, said several factors led to his decision to leave the platform after almost eight years, including the disruptions created by rapid-fire changes from the company’s new owner.

- BlockFi Inc told a U.S. bankruptcy court on Tuesday it was blindsided by cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s rapid demise and would work to repay creditors and allow customers access to their digital wallets as soon as possible.

- Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc's drug, called lecanemab, slowed cognitive decline by 27% compared with a placebo over 18 months in a study of more than 1,700 people with early-stage Alzheimer's, researchers reported in the New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday.

- Kroger Co CEO Rodney McMullen and Albertsons Co CEO Vivek Sankaran testified before the Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights, where senators from both parties questioned whether the planned combination would reduce competition in the grocery sector, lead to higher prices and eliminate worker jobs or stores.

- AMC Networks Inc said it is planning to lay off about 20% of its U.S. employees, a sign of further disruption at a company that earlier Tuesday announced its chief executive had stepped down less than three months after taking the reins. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)