PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - March 24

- Australia-listed shares of Block Inc fell about 15% on Thursday after Hindenburg Research questioned the company's user numbers and accused it of predatory tactics.

- Accenture Plc is cutting about 19,000 jobs, or 2.5% of its workforce, over the next 18 months as the professional-services company looks to slash costs and streamline operations amid slowing IT spending.

- The U.S. Justice Department charged South Korean crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon with fraud on Thursday as officials in Montenegro arrested the creator of the failed TerraUSD stablecoin.

- The U.S. Department of Defense(DOD) is scrutinizing why Boeing Co employees worked on current and future Air Force One planes without security credentials required for the highly classified jets.

- The United States and Canada have reached an agreement that would allow both countries to turn back asylum seekers who unlawfully cross the northern border, a move that aims to address an influx of border crossings between New York and Quebec.

- The United States will send aging A-10 attack planes to swap for more advanced combat aircraft in the Middle East as part of a Pentagon effort to shift more modern fighters to the Pacific and Europe to deter China and Russia, U.S. officials said.

