PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 29

- 3M's board approved a $6 billion settlement to resolve claims that its earplugs caused hearing loss among veterans, putting a long-awaited price tag on a large chunk of the company's legal troubles.

- Buyout firm TPG hired a partner from rival Warburg Pincus to lead technology investments in Europe for its TPG Capital buyout strategy, citing a growing opportunity in the region, particularly for corporate carve-outs.

- The Biden administration and its European allies are laying plans for long-term military assistance to Ukraine to ensure Russia won't be able to win on the battlefield and persuade the Kremlin that Western support for Kyiv won’t waver.

- Workers at two giant natural-gas operations run by Chevron in Australia plan to begin rolling stoppages and some work bans next month, raising the specter of disruptions to global gas supplies ahead of the Northern Hemisphere winter.

- A hedge fund, MFN, that owns a big stake in Yellow is pushing for a larger voice for shareholders in the trucking company’s liquidation because of the unfolding bidding war for its assets.

- American Airlines is on the hook for a $4.1 million fine levied by the U.S. Transportation Department after keeping passengers on dozens of flights stuck on the ground too long.

