PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Elevance Health Inc said it agreed to acquire the nonprofit health insurer Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, expanding its Blue business into a new state.

- Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said top executives would take pay cuts following the largest round of layoffs in the company's history.

- Rivian Automotive Inc's chief lobbyist, Jim Chen, is departing the company, the latest high-level exit as the electric-vehicle startup works to scale up operations.

- Microsoft Corp said Monday it is making a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, substantially bolstering its relationship with the startup behind the viral ChatGPT chatbot as the software giant looks to expand the use of artificial intelligence in its products.

- Intel Corp said Monday that it appointed Frank Yeary as chairman of its board of directors, succeeding Omar Ishrak in the role.

- Twitter Inc is being sued over allegedly unpaid rent at its headquarters building in San Francisco, adding to legal battles between the social-media company and vendors since Elon Musk acquired the business last year. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)