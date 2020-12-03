PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Dec 3

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The number of people hospitalized in the United States with COVID-19 surpassed a record 100,000 on Wednesday. Hospitalizations have set new records almost daily since Nov. 10, according to the Covid Tracking Project, in the nation's largest and longest surge. https://on.wsj.com/3g4j7Wn

- United Parcel Service Inc imposed shipping restrictions on some large retailers such as Gap Inc and Nike Inc this week, an early sign that the pandemic-fueled online shopping season is stretching delivery networks to their limits. https://on.wsj.com/3oow1l7

- Democratic leaders signaled Wednesday they were prepared to reduce their demands for the next round of coronavirus relief, fueling hopes that an agreement could be reached with Republicans by year's end to boost struggling businesses and households. https://on.wsj.com/3mBj0Uu

- The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously approved legislation on Wednesday that threatens a trading ban of shares of Chinese companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd over concerns that their audits aren't sufficiently regulated. https://on.wsj.com/36yjbdO

- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the recommended quarantine period to seven to 10 days for people in the U.S. who have been exposed to the new coronavirus, updating its guidance to reflect scientific findings on the time it takes for infections to develop. https://on.wsj.com/3ojMsiw

- The United Kingdom became the first Western nation to grant emergency-use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, clearing a shot developed by Pfizer Inc of the U.S. and BioNTech SE of Germany to be distributed in limited numbers within days. https://on.wsj.com/3qlTS6H

