PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - Jan 12

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alphabet Inc's healthcare unit Verily Life Sciences is laying off more than 200 employees as part of a broader reorganization, the first major staff reductions to hit Google's parent following a wave of layoffs at other technology companies.

- A federal labor official has upheld the unionization of Amazon.com Inc workers' in Staten Island, New York, rejecting an appeal by the e-commerce giant, which tried to challenge last year's vote to organize.

- U.S. President Joe Biden called on lawmakers of both parties to come together to pass legislation to hold big technology and social-media companies accountable, accusing some in the industry of exploiting users' personal data and endangering children.

- Activist investor Nelson Peltz plans to mount a proxy fight for a seat on Walt Disney Co's adding to the challenges Robert Iger faces after he recently returned to the role of chief executive at the beleaguered entertainment giant.

- The United States and its allies are preparing their next round of sanctions on Russia's oil industry, aiming to cap the sales prices of Russian exports of refined petroleum products in an expansion of novel penalties the West has imposed on the country's crude.

- Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX said it has located more than $5 billion in cash and other liquid assets and is hoping to sell hundreds of additional investment holdings with a book value of more than $4.6 billion. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)