PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - Dec 8

- Apple and its suppliers, led by Taiwan-based Foxconn, aim to build more than 50 million iPhones in India annually within the next two to three years, with additional tens of millions of units planned after that.

- FedEx issued a security alert to thousands of its package-delivery contractors, reminding them to give priority to the safety of their drivers and to enhance the security of their vehicles.

- Yellow rejected an offer to revive the bankrupt trucker and rehire thousands of its former workers and said it is moving ahead with the sale of about 130 truck terminals.

- Clothing retailer Levi Strauss named Michelle Gass as its next president and chief executive and will succeed Chip Bergh, who is slated to retire on April 26.

- Spotify Technology Finance Chief Paul Vogel will leave the company March 31, with the company launching an external search for his replacement.

- Crown Castle said it named board member Anthony Melone as interim chief executive officer, succeeding Jay Brown, who told the board he would retire as president, CEO and director of the company.

