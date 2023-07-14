PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 14

July 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Roivant Sciences, a biotech company started by Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, is in talks to sell an experimental drug for a debilitating stomach disease to Roche Holding, in a deal that could be valued at more than $7 billion.

- Johnson & Johnson is suing four doctors who published studies citing links between talc-based personal care products and cancer, saying they made false claims that damaged its reputation.

- Elon Musk's Twitter asked a U.S. federal court to terminate a 2022 settlement it agreed to with the Federal Trade Commission over alleged privacy violations, saying it had been subject to a "burdensome and vexatious enforcement investigation."

- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission asked a federal court on Thursday for a stay that would prevent Microsoft from closing its $69 billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard.

- Celsius Network founder Alex Mashinsky was arrested in New York early Thursday morning and charged with defrauding the collapsed crypto exchange's customers, part of an expanding federal crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry.

- The Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether OpenAI's ChatGPT has harmed people by publishing false information about them, posing a potential legal threat to the popular app that can generate eerily humanlike content using artificial intelligence.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)