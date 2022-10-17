PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - Oct 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to fold its biggest businesses into three divisions, undertaking one of the biggest reshuffles in the Wall Street firm's history.

- Activist investor Starboard Value LP has a sizable stake in Splunk Inc and plans to push the software maker to take action to boost its stock price.

- Elon Musk backtracked on his complaints over the cost of funding Starlink internet terminals in Ukraine and said his company would continue to pay for them, as explosions rocked the Russian-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Sunday.

- American workers in China's domestic chip industry are in limbo under new U.S. export control rules that prohibit U.S. citizens from supporting China's advanced chip development.

- Lyft Inc is leading the fight for a new green tax in California, pitting the ride-sharing company against the governor over who should pay for the shift to electric vehicles. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)