PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Southwest Airlines Co canceled more than two-thirds of its flights Monday and plans to slash its schedules Tuesday and Wednesday, in a meltdown that stranded thousands of customers and that worsened while other airlines began to recover from the holiday winter storm.

- Pharmaceutical nonprofit Harm Reduction Therapeutics Inc said Monday that the FDA has given it a target approval date of April 28 for its 3 milligram nasal spray naloxone formulation.

- At least 27 people have died in the county that encompasses Buffalo, New York, as the result of the brutal storm that swept through the area in recent days, with officials warning that the death toll could continue to climb in days to come.

- Seventy-one Chinese air force aircraft including fighter jets and drones entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone in the past 24 hours, the island's government said on Monday, the largest reported incursion to date.

- China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)