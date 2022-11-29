PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Elon Musk said Apple is threatening to remove Twitter Inc from its App Store and criticized the tech giant for what he called censorship. He also said the iPhone maker has withdrawn most of its advertising spending from Twitter.

- Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has agreed to pay more than $362,000 to settle allegations it violated U.S. sanctions against Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department said Monday.

- Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi Inc filed for chapter 11 on Monday, following FTX into bankruptcy and spotlighting the contagion effects that the failure of the crypto exchange has unleashed.

- UK government officials sued KPMG seeking in January $1.55 billion and claiming the audit firm failed to spot misstatements that would have led the company's management to take different actions.

- Bridgepoint Group PLC in London said it is evaluating a possible bid for Energy Capital Partners LLC, commenting after a report that the private-equity firm was negotiating a $1 billion purchase with the energy-transition investor.

- Kim Kardashian said she was re-evaluating her business ties with Balenciaga after the fashion brand ran a controversial campaign featuring children holding teddy bears that appear to be clad in bondage gear. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)