PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - Sept 12

- National Amusements, the family holding company of media heiress Shari Redstone, paid down 20% of the outstanding, roughly $250 million, loan to its creditor, according to people familiar with the matter.

- The Biden administration issued a waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money from South Korea to Qatar without running afoul of U.S. sanctions, a possible step toward the release of five American citizens detained in Iran.

- Fast-food workers in California are poised to get a $20 minimum wage next year under a deal announced Monday between labor unions and the restaurant industry, potentially killing a multimillion-dollar referendum that was slated to go on the state's November 2024 ballot.

- The United Auto Workers union is bending on its pay-increase demands, with recent proposals asking for a mid-30% raise, rather than the 40% increase the union initially targeted.

- PricewaterhouseCoopers said its U.S. unit will stop providing certain consulting work to its audit clients to avoid potential conflicts of interest and strengthen audit quality.

