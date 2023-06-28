PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 28

June 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Credit-investing giant Oaktree Capital Management is naming Robert O'Leary and Armen Panossian co-chief executive officer, according to people familiar with the matter.

- Blackwells Capital, a long-term shareholder of IHS , says the board changes are necessary to reverse the IHS' growing losses and its weak stock price, according to a copy of a letter reviewed by The Wall Street Journal that will be sent to the company's directors on Wednesday.

- The Biden administration is considering new restrictions on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China, as concerns rise over the power of the technology in the hands of U.S. rivals, according to people familiar with the situation.

- Google violated its promised standards when placing video ads on other websites, according to a new research that raises questions about the transparency of the tech giant's online-ad business.

- Ford Motor plans to lay off at least 1,000 salaried employees and contract workers in North America, people familiar with the matter said, the automaker's latest effort to defray the heavy cost of investing in electric cars.

- United Airlines' chief executive blasted the Federal Aviation Administration after severe storms led to thousands of canceled flights in recent days, saying the agency's air-traffic-control problems exacerbated the disruption.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)