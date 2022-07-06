PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - July 6

July 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would suspend its ban on Juul Labs Inc's products while the e-cigarette maker appeals the agency's decision. https://on.wsj.com/3NPsUyG

- Walmart Inc said it would charge some of its suppliers a new fee to transport goods to its warehouses and stores, according to a memo viewed by The Wall Street Journal, the latest example of how businesses are looking to offset rising costs for things such as transportation and fuel. https://on.wsj.com/3OZoYg4

- Ben & Jerry's is suing parent company Unilever PLC to block the sale of its Israeli business to a licensee, the latest twist in a rift over the ice cream maker's decision to end sales in Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested East Jerusalem. https://on.wsj.com/3ApWJmx

- A federal court partly rejected a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission plan to loosen the control that stock exchanges have over public market-data feeds, handing a victory to Nasdaq Inc and the New York Stock Exchange. https://on.wsj.com/3P8htTO

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)