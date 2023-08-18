PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug. 18

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Activist Investor Starboard Value has built a stake of more than 5% in Bloomin' Brands, making it one of the company's top-five shareholders, according to people familiar with the matter.

- China Evergrande Group is seeking a U.S. court's approval to restructure more than $19 billion in the company's offshore debts, as the embattled property developer pushes forward on plans to complete one of the world’s largest and most complex debt restructurings.

- Bankrupt trucking company Yellow has struck a deal to sell its real estate to rival Estes Express Lines for a minimum of $1.3 billion, enough to roughly cover the loans the company accumulated before its chapter 11.

- Maui Emergency Management Agency administrator Herman Andaya has tendered his resignation effective immediately, according to Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen.

- The Biden administration announced new tariffs on can-making metal imported from China, Germany and Canada, a move that food companies say could lead to higher prices for some canned foods.

- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked a judge not to hold his federal trial on charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election until April 2026, nearly a year and a half after the 2024 race in which he is the Republican front-runner.

