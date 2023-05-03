PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 3

May 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Unity Software Inc is conducting its third and largest round of layoffs in the past year.

- Major late-night shows including ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and CBS's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" went dark Tuesday after the union representing movie and television writers announced it would go on strike.

- President Biden is sending 1,500 active-duty troops to the southern border, while cities across the country are declaring states of emergency and asking for federal support as the country prepares for a surge of migration expected to accompany the lifting of Title 42 border restrictions next week.

- Insurers for Merck & Co Inc must help cover losses from a $1.4 billion cyberattack that the U.S. blamed on Russia, a court said, rejecting the insurers' argument that the attack was akin to an act of war normally excluded from coverage.

- The man sought in the killing of five people in Texas has been taken into custody, according to law-enforcement officials, ending a dayslong manhunt.

- House Democrats took a step Tuesday toward trying to force a vote on a debt-ceiling increase if they can win over some Republicans, as GOP leaders and the White House remained in a standoff with just weeks to go until the U.S. faces a possible default. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)