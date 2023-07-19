PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 19

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- AT&T said Tuesday that it will halt plans to remove two lead-clad cables in Lake Tahoe that it had previously agreed to remove as part of a 2021 settlement and that it will test lead levels at other locations where it has lead-clad cables around the country.

- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether private-equity firm One Equity Partners' communications with investors about its past and future performance violated rules.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

- Restaurant chain Taco John's said Tuesday it is giving up its fight defending its trademark of the phrase "Taco Tuesday."

- Microsoft and Activision Blizzard plan to continue to work toward completing their $75 billion deal by sorting out lingering regulatory issues, people familiar with both companies said Tuesday, as the merger's closing deadline approaches.

- Oddity Tech priced its initial public offering above expectations at $35 a share, signaling a potential thaw in the new-issue market.

- Microsoft will release a new version of Meta Platforms' artificial-intelligence language model in a partnership between the tech giants that will make the software available to companies for the first time.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)