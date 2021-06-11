PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 11

June 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A prominent Harvard drug researcher on Thursday became the third member of a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee to resign over the agency's decision to approve Biogen Inc's drug for Alzheimer's, questioning whether the drug works.

- The Biden administration launched an initiative Thursday aiming to make more government data available to artificial intelligence researchers, part of a broader push to keep the U.S. on the cutting edge of the crucial new technology.

- The U.S. government has halted new shipments of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, according to state and federal health officials, one of several steps federal agencies are taking that could help clear a backlog of unused doses before they expire.

- Federal agencies will no longer be required to limit the number of employees in their workplaces but will maintain a telework policy established during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Biden administration said Thursday.

