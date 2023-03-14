PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 14

March 14 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Pfizer Inc has agreed to pay $43 billion for biotech Seagen Inc and its pioneering class of targeted cancer drugs.

- Two Saudi Arabian airlines are nearing a deal to buy a total of about 80 Boeing Co 787 Dreamliners with options for some 40 more, people familiar with the matter said, another significant order for the American aircraft manufacturer.

- Amazon Inc and Rivian Automotive Inc are in talks to scrap the exclusivity part of their electric-van deal, after the online retailer's order for 2023 came in at the low end of a previously provided range, according to people familiar with the matter.

- The Biden administration approved the massive Willow oil-drilling project in the Alaskan Arctic over the objections of environmentalists and many Democrats who wanted the project scuttled.

- Volkswagen AG chose a site in the Canadian province of Ontario for its first battery plant outside Europe, taking advantage of the country's rich raw materials and possibly cashing in on U.S.-legislated incentives aimed at encouraging green-tech investments in North America.

- Eisai Co Ltd said on Monday that the new Alzheimer's disease drug Leqembi will be covered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the first major insurer to agree to pay for the drug since its approval by U.S. regulators earlier this year.

