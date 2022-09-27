PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Sept 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE asked U.S. health regulators to clear use of their updated Covid-19 booster in children 5 years to 11 years.

- Ford Motor Co is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

- Biogen Inc agreed to pay $900 million to settle allegations that it paid kickbacks to doctors to induce them to prescribe the company's drugs, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

- Twitter Inc and Elon Musk continue to jockey for preliminary legal advantage ahead of a trial on their soured $44 billion marriage, as the presiding judge has signaled she wants to keep the case focused on the contractual agreement between the two sides.

- Unilever PLC said Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope plans to retire at the end of next year, signaling an end to what has been a challenging tenure at the helm of the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)