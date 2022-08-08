PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug. 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- CVS Health Corp is seeking to buy Signify Health Inc according to people familiar with the matter, as the drugstore and insurance giant looks to expand in home-health services. https://on.wsj.com/3JA9ptC

- Carlyle Group Inc chief executive Kewsong Lee will step down immediately and will leave the firm when his five-year employment agreement ends at the end of this year as the firm struggles to expand and its shares lag. https://on.wsj.com/3A4RF6s - United Parcel Service Inc is nearing a deal to acquire Italy's Bomi Group, according to people familiar with the matter, as the transportation giant looks to bolster its medical-product-distribution business. https://on.wsj.com/3JAlPBM

- The U.S. Senate passed a bill spending hundreds of billions of dollars on climate and healthcare programs while raising taxes on large, profitable companies, as Democrats unified around elements of President Joe Biden's agenda after a year of frustrated efforts to advance a broader package. https://on.wsj.com/3ddLu6W

- Negotiations between Iran and the U.S. on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal are close to completion, the European Union's senior negotiator at the talks said Sunday evening, but it remained unclear whether Tehran will accept the final deal. https://on.wsj.com/3JJAIld

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)