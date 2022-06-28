PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 28

June 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Goldman Sachs and Well Fargo on Monday said they would increase payouts to shareholders after the Federal Reserve said the banks are able to keep lending in a severe hypothetical recession. https://on.wsj.com/3OwYr9R

- Volkswagen AG is close to selling a minority stake in its U.S. electric-vehicle charge business to an arm of Siemens AG, a deal that would value the network at more than $2 billion. https://on.wsj.com/3OP1N7J

- JetBlue Airways Corp is not backing down in its fight to buy Spirit Airlines Inc, raising its offer yet again in an effort to outmaneuver rival Frontier Airlines. https://on.wsj.com/3OwYvX9

- Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special-purpose acquisition company that plans to merge with former President Donald Trump's social-media company, said a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York has issued subpoenas to each member of its board. https://on.wsj.com/3y2Yhjk

- At least 46 people were found dead Monday in a tractor trailer in San Antonio, according to officials. The people are believed to be migrants who were being transported to the U.S. in a smuggling operation, according to two federal officials. https://on.wsj.com/3u7wltE

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)