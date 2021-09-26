PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to call on the British Army to address the fuel crisis in UK as half the non - motorway fuel stations have run out of fuel amid panic buying.

- Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said on Sunday that Octopus Energy will cater to 580,000 customers of Avro energy, which recently collapsed amid energy crisis in the UK.

- Britain's Labour party said that it would cut down tax reliefs and target the rich for tax rises, if it was brought to power in the next election. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)