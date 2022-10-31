PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Lula wins Brazil presidential election in historic comeback

- N Ireland's power-sharing system is 'not fit for purpose', says Irish PM

- Capital spending and investment zones face cuts in UK fiscal plan

- Musk moves quickly to shake up Twitter with plans for job cuts

Overview

- Luis Inacio Lula da Silva defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil's election runoff by less than two percentage points, marking a comeback for left-wing governance in largest Latin American nation.

- Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has said political stalemate in Northern Ireland, which has caused London to call for fresh elections there, shows that the region's governance system is "not fit for purpose."

- British levelling-up minister Michael Gove said some capital spending as well as plans for "investment zones" will face cuts in the government's fiscal statement due to be out on Nov. 17.

- Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has commenced plans for broad layoffs at the social media platform, as the billionaire began shaking up the company just days after the closing of his $44 billion deal for it. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)