Union leader warns of biggest NHS strikes since 1980s

Brussels to propose temporary gas price ceiling to curb extreme prices

NHS investment boosts wider UK economy, study shows

The head of Britain's biggest union Unison has warned that the largest nationwide strike by NHS workers since the early 1980s could hit health services this winter if ministers ignore calls to match pay with inflation.

Brussels is planning to propose an emergency mechanism to curb the price of gas when it reaches extreme levels, as the European Union seeks to get a grip on the bloc's energy crisis.

The NHS is a major contributor to the UK economy, with every 1 pound ($1.12) spent on health generating 4 pound of economic growth, according to a study that makes the case for investment as a driver of productivity.

