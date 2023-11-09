PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 10

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Ex-NatWest chief Alison Rose set to forfeit majority of £10mn payout after Nigel Farage scandal

- Ransomware attack on ICBC disrupts trades in US Treasury market

- US National Women's Soccer League signs $240mn media rights deal

Overview

- Former NatWest chief executive Alison Rose is set to forfeit the majority of the 10 million euros ($10.67 million) in outstanding pay she could have been due from the bank, after the conclusion of a review into her role in the scandal surrounding the closure of Nigel Farage's accounts.

- A ransomware attack on the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the country's largest bank has disrupted the U.S. Treasury market by forcing clients of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China to reroute trades, market participants said on Thursday.

- The U.S. National Women's Soccer League has signed a $240 mln four-year media rights package, 40 times as much as its last rights agreement, in an indication of the growing interest in women's sport. ($1 = 0.9374 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)