PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 7
Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
- PwC to cut up to 600 UK jobs as attrition rate plunges
- OpenAI set to launch store as ChatGPT reaches 100mn users
- Britishvolt staff warn battery start-up may be trading while insolvent
- VistaJet owner Thomas Flohr loses bid to strike out historic legal claim
Overview
- PwC plans to cut up to 600 jobs in the UK as a plummeting number of resignations at the firm pushes it to make staff redundant instead.
- OpenAI is launching custom versions of ChatGPT that can be adapted and tailored for specific applications, turning the chatbot interface into a digital platform like iOS or Android.
- Staff at Britishvolt are warning the UK battery start-up may be "trading while insolvent", after they were left unpaid for the past four months.
- Thomas Flohr, owner of luxury airline VistaJet, must fight a claim that he defrauded a Guernsey investment partnership two decades ago after London's High Court refused to dismiss the case.
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)