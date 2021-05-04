PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 4
Headlines
- KPMG's restructuring division plans acquisition spree after spin-off https://on.ft.com/33f7lTv
- Johnson optimistic but cautious on reopening foreign travel https://on.ft.com/3ehjm0W
- Hundreds seeking asylum in UK warned of removal to third country https://on.ft.com/3thUbPY
Overview
- The boss of KPMG UK's restructuring division has pledged to go on an acquisition spree to expand into new business lines and countries once it completes its divorce from the Big Four firm.
- Boris Johnson on Monday indicated that Britons will be able to resume "some" international travel from May 17, as the European Commission announced plans to reopen the bloc to tourists who have been fully vaccinated.
- Immigration lawyers say hundreds of people seeking refugee protection in the UK have been warned they could be removed to other countries in Europe, even though Brexit took away Britain's power to make such transfers.
