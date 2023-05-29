PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- MPs and retailers hit out at UK plan to cap basic food prices

- Mike Lynch uses $50 million in Darktrace shares to secure US bail

- Former Enel chief says governments cannot ignore energy transition

Overview

- Britain's Conservative MPs and retailers have hit back at government plans to encourage supermarkets to cap the price of food staples, in a fierce backlash against the move.

- Billionaire Mike Lynch, the founder of British software group Autonomy, has used about $50 million worth of shares in British cyber security group Darktrace PLC to pay for his bail as he awaits trial for fraud in the United States.

- The former chief of Italy's largest state-backed utility Enel SpA has said all governments will have to tackle green energy transition regardless of their beliefs about climate change. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)