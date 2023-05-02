PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 2

May 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Health unions poised to vote on government pay offer

- US government risks running out of cash as soon as June 1, Yellen warns

- Northern Ireland faces legal action over new gas storage project

- Keir Starmer to face renewed pressure over Sue Gray appointment as chief of staff

Overview

- Health unions in England will on Tuesday face a critical vote over whether to accept the government's pay offer, as NHS leaders warned that strike action by medical workers had taken a "heavy toll" on the health service.

- The U.S. government risks running out of money as soon as June 1, Treasury secretary Janet Yellen warned in a letter to congressional leaders on Monday.

- Northern Ireland's decision to sign off an undersea project that could provide a quarter of the UK's gas storage capacity will be challenged in the High Court in Belfast on Tuesday over environmental concerns.

- Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will on Tuesday face renewed pressure over his decision to appoint civil servant Sue Gray as his chief of staff, when ministers update parliament on their investigation into the matter.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)