PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21

March 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- UK plans first North Sea oil and gas licensing round since 2020 https://on.ft.com/3NizCyr

- Boris Johnson in 'gung ho' push for more nuclear power as energy crisis starts to bite https://on.ft.com/3CX0aQJ

- Rishi Sunak resists rise in defence spending despite war in Ukraine https://on.ft.com/3ilOr4L

- Germany says it has clinched long-term gas supply deal with Qatar https://on.ft.com/3ud8TKT

Overview

- The UK's North Sea regulator plans to hold the first oil and gas licensing round since 2020 this year, as the country races to secure more domestic energy supplies in the wake of the Ukraine war.

- Boris Johnson will on Monday sketch out to industry bosses what one minister called his "gung ho" approach to boosting Britain's nuclear power sector, as officials draw up plans that could target a fivefold increase in capacity by 2050.

- Rishi Sunak is resisting pressure for a big increase in UK defence spending this week in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as he attempts to free up money for cuts in fuel duty and taxes to ease the crisis in the cost of living.

- Germany said it had sealed a long-term agreement with Qatar for the supply of liquefied natural gas as Berlin seeks alternative energy suppliers to Russia.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

