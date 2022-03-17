PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 17

March 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- UK plans clampdown on 'lawfare' by oligarchs and powerful elites https://on.ft.com/36p5Bf0

- Details of UK online safety bill to be unveiled in bid to take on Big Tech https://on.ft.com/3ibCTB6

- London Metal Exchange suffers fresh glitch during nickel trading https://on.ft.com/3th7aVt

- British Business Bank chief Catherine Lewis La Torre stands aside https://on.ft.com/34N4YLV

Overview

- The UK government has announced plans to clamp down on the use of the courts by Russian oligarchs to "weaponise" litigation as a way of silencing critics and shielding themselves from scrutiny.

- The UK government will on Thursday unveil a set of measures to tackle online harms, from bullying and fraud to child abuse, in a contentious attempt to force Big Tech companies to police their networks.

- The London Metal Exchange suspended electronic trading in nickel on Wednesday, after the world's main market for the metal reopened for business after a week-long shutdown.

- The interim head of the British Business Bank that La Torre has chosen not to apply for the position despite many outside the bank assuming she had taken the permanent role.

