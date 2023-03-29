PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 29

March 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Kate Forbes to quit Scottish government after leadership defeat

- Amazon and Google told to let UK radio stations stream on smart speakers

- UK Treasury to provide extra funding for NHS pay deal

Overview

- Scotland's finance secretary Kate Forbes is to leave the country's government, after incoming first minister Humza Yousaf offered her a more junior role in the government.

- On-demand services from Britain's BBC, ITV Plc and other public service broadcasters must remain easy to find on smart TVs and set-top boxes, the government said as it announced a plan to update media rules for the streaming age.

- UK Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is to allocate more money into the National Health Service to fund a new pay deal for health workers in the country.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)